BBNaija: Tolanibaj & Erica reunite with themselves following their exit from the house

Former housemates of Big Brother Naija 2020 edition, Tolanibaj and Erica have reunited with themselves following their exit from the house.

The both of them were spotted in a new video exchanging pleasantries and hugging themselves at an indoor party.

The BBNaija Lockdown housemates have received praises from fans for the love they showed to each other while in the house.

Following Erica’s disqualification from the lockdown house, the ex housemate has been keeping to herself and staying out of public eye. According to her, she needs some time off to focus on herself.

Watch her reunite with bestie, Tolanibaj below;