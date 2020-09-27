BBNaija: TolaniBaj Begs Fans To Be Patient With Her

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, TolaniBaj, has appealed to her fans to be patient with her as she is still trying to figure things out.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to write:

“To my fans [TFORCE] thank you so much for rocking with me all day & everyday I want you all to kindly understand that this journey is very NEW for me and can be sometimes overwhelming. I’m currently in the process of finding my balance so please be patient with me

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘My Bragging Rights Is That I’m TolaniBaj’, Says Evicted Housemate

Also, let’s not compare the momentum of each housemate’s success. Everyone will get their time to flourish. Peace & love”

See her tweets below: