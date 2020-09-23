BBNaija: “They beat me up and collected all my money” – Boy who was manhandled for voting Laycon, speaks up (video)

A young man who was recently manhandled at a BBNaija finalist’s ‘voting center’ for voting for Laycon despite collecting airtime from them to vote for another housemate has finally shared his side of the story.

According to the young boy, he was on his own, minding his business when Dorathy’s team members approached him and offered him airtime to vote for Dorathy.

He collected the airtime, voted once for Dorathy and since he’s always been rooting for Laycon.

However, while voting, the young boy was caught voting for Laycon and he said they beat him up to the extent that he had to buy pain relief tablets to ease the body pain.

Watch the video below;