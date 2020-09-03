BBNaija: These days, a little touch or kiss from you gets my Gbola stand at attention – Neo tells Vee (video)

Neo has told Vee to minimize her touch because it gets him into the mood lately.

Last night, while the lovebirds sat at the dinning, Vee was rubbing Neo’s hands while conversing but didn’t take long as he asked her to stop.

Giving his reason for his actions, Neo said her touches and kisses set him in the mood lately and has even got his banana standing tall as she did it.

The two have promised not to have s3x while being in the house but can they hold on to that promise while sharing bed and seeing each other every day?