BBNaija: “There is nothing special about Laycon, fans are only voting him out of pity” – Man says (video)

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to criticize Big Brother Naija housemate and fast rising singer, Laycon.

According to him, Laycon is not as interesting and intelligent as people think he is. He said Laycon is not intelligent and fans are only voting for him out of pity.

He said if Laycon was really intelligent as speculated, he wouldn’t go about spoiling Erica’s name and making her look bad to other housemates.

He also added that although Laycon might end up emerging winner of the show, he sees nothing special in him to make him win the show.