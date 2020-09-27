BBNaija: ‘There Is A Huge Gap Between TV, Social Media And Real Life’ – Lucy

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Lucy, has finally realized that there is a huge gap between TV, social media and real life.

Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star says she has finally made peace with that fact. Her tweet reads:

“The gap between TV, social media and real life is huge and I’m starting to make my peace with it.. Good morning and have a beautiful day.”

Information Nigeria recalls Lucy and Ka3na recently shared lovely pictures of both of them together as they penned beautiful messages to each other.

Ka3na on her part said that she is glad to have Lucy as a friend despite going into the Big Brother Naija house for a different purpose.

See Lucy’s tweet below:

