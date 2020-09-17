BBNaija: “There are cum stains on your bed” – Nengi stylishly accuses Ozo of masturbat!ng (video)

Nengi, Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, has accused her ‘best friend’ in the house, Ozo, of masturbating.
In a rare situation, Nengi visited Ozo’s bed yesterday evening and found ‘cum stains on his bed.’
Although Ozo denied having done what he was being accused of, Nengi insisted that Ozo was helping himself in the house.
Nengi herself also admitted having tried to masturbate.
“Ozo there are cum stains on your bed,” she said.
Ozo swiftly denied by saying, “Anything you see here is from the laundry. This place is too small for such a thing.”
Nengi insisted, “It’s a lie. Who was talking about it the other day, was it Praise or who? That you can just be doing your thing… tell me, have you tried it before?
“You, have you tried it before? Answer me first then I’ll tell you. Ozo, those stains I saw under your bed…I’m suspecting you. You have tried it in this house. You have tried it. Don’t tell me lies, you’ve tried it. If you haven’t you would’ve told me.
“I wanted to try it one day, but I said no it wouldn’t work.”
Oya go grab some Popcorn ane enjoy how ut happend between #nengi and #oze before the IVM TASK Yesterday! . Enjoy the full clips….. Nengi finds her self on Ozo's bed…. Ozo there's come stains on your bed…. Ozo have you tried helping your self... ozo to Nengi: have you tried helping your self too… nengi: yes ……but once…… Me: watch the next post 😂😂😂😂😂😂am under the table already😂😂😂body no be firewood jare . . PART 2: Nengi to Ozo:I cant possibly go fully cuz it's even boring… firstly i like to relax.. secondly i'll need a man….. and Kayode…The thunder that will fire you eeeh…. even in 1200yrs it wont be done with you😩😩😩😩😂😂😂😂what is this na Me: the ozones are definitely entertaining us this afternoon
