BBNaija: The word vote & fans are prohibited in the house, Anyone caught campaigning for votes will be penalized – Biggie warns

Biggie on Monday issued warning to some Big Brother Naija housemates campaigning for votes.

Some housemates were on Monday night caught campaigning for votes shortly after the live nomination show.

Bigge, while speaking to housemates via a brief read by the Head of House, Erica, noted that anyone caught in the act will be penalized.

“Some housemates have been stylishly campaigning for votes from viewers.

“Going forward, the word vote and fans are, therefore, prohibited in the house.

“Anyone caught campaigning for votes will be penalized.”

Recall that Erica was heard telling Kiddwaya that her fans will vote for him and would not let her down.

She said: “Don’t worry, I know my fans will vote for you and save you because they know you’re important to me.