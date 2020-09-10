BBNaija: ‘The Toxicity Of Fans Is Scary’ – OAP Toolz

Popular Nigerian OAP, Toolz Oniru-Demuren, has joined other celebrities to criticize fans of the BBNaija reality TV show.

The media personality reacted to a tweet by Nollywood actress Beverly Naya saying that the way Nigerians support the housemates that they might never even meet is crazy and makes no sense.

Toolz retweeted and wrote:

“See!!! I don’t understand the toxicity. Like who you like, support them during and after the show, but no need for fanaticism. Its scary. All this for someone you may never meet. I love Beyonce die, but I’m not dragging anyone to hell and back cos they don’t like her.”

Concurring with her view, a fan with the handle @iamchrisfocus also tweeted:

“a lot of people always need an excuse, mostly flimsy, to do a dump of their frustration on another human. and they would swear they don’t need a therapist”

See Toolz’s tweet below: