BBNaija: The first day I saw you drink beer from the bottle that changed my perspective about you – Dorathy to Nengi

BBNaija housemate, Dorathy, has opined that Nengi is the opposite of how she looks physically.

Dorathy said this on Monday night while addressing Nengi during their dinner.

According to her, Nengi with her character showed that not all beautiful girls with big buttocks have a bad character.

Dorathy said: “We were becoming best friends until the devil came in.

“I expected you to act in a different way but you acted opposite

“You know what people expect of girls with big buttocks but you proved not to be like that.

“You did not even form prom and proper despite being a beautiful girl. The first day I saw you drink beer from the bottle that changed my perspective about you.”

Dorathy further told Nengi to please take care of her friend, Ozo.