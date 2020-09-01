BBNaija: “The fact that Laycon is ugIy does not make him less a man” – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe who is one of the BBNaija Lockdown contestants currently gaining traction in the BBNaija fanbase is in the news.

In just three weeks of being in the house, the 26-year-old has had a crush, been rejected, and been in a love triangle. If there is one person making Biggie’s house interesting, it is Laycon.

When BBNaija began, not many people knew that Laycon is a rapper. However, as the show progressed, the man’s fame grew, and so has the popularity of his music.

While trying to canvass votes for housemate, Laycon who is presently up for likely eviction in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday used the word ‘Ugly’.

“So because he’s ugly, he doesn’t deserve to be among?”- Actress Nkechi Blessing questioned naysayers.

See screenshot of her full post below: