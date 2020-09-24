BBNaija: Teni who is a supporter of Laycon dragged by Erica’s fans for calling her “Omo Igbo”

Nigerian singer, Teni has been dragged by fans of Big Brother Naija disqualified housemate Erica after she called her “Omo Igbo”

Omo Igbo is a term popularly used to address Igbo tribe in Nigeria by the Yoruba tribe, while others might find the word offensive, others don’t have a problem with been called “ Omo Igbo”

However, Teni who is a big supporter of BBNaija Laycon, who is a Yoruba and a strong contender for the N85 million cash prize, has been called out by Erica’s fans for calling their favourite “ Omo Igbo ” since Erica is an Igbo girl.

Teni while praying for Laycon in a new video said “Omo Igbo” which was the genesis of the problem, as Erica’s Fans blast Teni for the using the phrase which they said was very offensive.

Watch Video Below;

One of the people that turned this year’s #Bbnaija into a tribal event is @TeniEntertainer. She was praying for Laycon and referred to Erica as “Omo Igbo”. Imagine if it was an Igbo artist that referred Laycon as “Onye ofe mmanụ” 😊😊😊😊pic.twitter.com/Z0z2bZoAZN — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media has reacted to the “Omo Igbo” trend, as most social media users support Teni as they slammed Igbo people for calling Yorubas “Ofe Mmanu ”

See Reactions Below;