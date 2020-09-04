BBNaija: “Telling Laycon to apply pressure on Erica was a friendly advice” – Brighto (video)

Former Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Brighto, has opened up on the reason he urged Laycon to go for Erica despite knowing she was into Kiddwaya.

The sailor developed a niche at giving relationship tips and advice to his fellow housemates and on one occasion, he told Laycon to ”apply pressure” on Erica and maybe she would accept his love advances.

Speaking in an interview on why he told Laycon to do that, he said he was just trying to help a friend.

In Brighto’s words, it was a candid advice from a friend, i told Laycon ”if you want a girl, apply pressure”.

Wathoni on her part dropped some inside details about Erica and Kiddwaya’s ”doings” in the house. The mother-of-one confirmed that she’d seen Erica and kiddwaya engage in raunchy escapades in the house.

It can be recalled that Erica had confirmed that she had sex with Kiddwaya while the pair were in the Head of House lounge.

Since the pair shared the Head of House lounge during the fourth week of the show, many fans have been speculating that they actually got down with each other during that time.