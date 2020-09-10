BBNaija: Team Hank Candy Floss – Vee, Kiddwaya & Dorathy win the Patricia task, win $1000

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown housemates Vee, Kiddwaya and Dorathy (Team Hank Candy Floss) have won the second Patricia task.

Bitcoin, Perfect Money and Giftcard exchange platform Patricia engaged the BBNaija housemates with various tasks today.

As usual, they were shared into different teams for the task, Team Hank Luxury – Laycon, Nengi and Trikytee, Team Hank Candy Floss – Vee, Kiddwaya and Dorathy and Team Hank Black Panther – Ozo, Neo and Prince.

The first round of Patricia task was won by Kiddwaya, TrikyTee and Neo.

For the second round of task, Kiddwaya, Vee and Dorathy of Team Hank Candy Floss won the Patricia task ahead of the other two teams. Kiddwaya was surprisingly a member of the two teams that won each of the two task.

Congratulations Team Hank Candy Floss.