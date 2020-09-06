BBNaija: “Stupid Dorathy, she thinks she’s safe because she’s not up for eviction” – Erica

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica last night, slammed Prince and Dorathy for not taking her side after she hurled insult at Laycon.

After drinking and partying last night, Erica flared up and slammed Laycon for telling housemates that she tried to kiss him.

While she acted up, Dorathy and Prince drew back and refused to take her side.

This provoked Erica who slammed them and stopped Prince from accessing the HOH lounge.

“Big brother will be boring without me. Pick diplomatic stupid people like Prince and see how boring your show will be. I am not stupid to be with stupid enemy like Prince or Dora. Dorathy thinks she is safe because nobody put her up for eviction. She’s trying to be everybody’s friend. You can’t be everybody’s friend”, Erica said.