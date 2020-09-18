BBNAIJA: “Street is behind Laycon, if you like go spend your money anyhow” – Nigerian man slams Cubana Chiefpriest for saying he wants Imo to win BBNaija 3 times in a row (Video)

A Nigerian man has poured his anger on celebrity barman, Cubana Chief priest for saying he wants an Imo person to win BBNaija .

The brand influencer recently called out Imolites to come out in mass to support Ozo.

In the wake of his post, a Laycon supporter blasted him for even saying he is behind all the previous winners who hail from Imo state.

The fan expressed his anger by saying no matter how much Cubana Chiefpriest spends, that Laycon will still emerge the winner of the show. He added that Laycon is from Lagos and that the full Lagos is behind him.