BBNaija: Stop asking me to vote for anybody like your votes count, Nigerians never learn – Tacha (Video)

Disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season, Natacha Akide has insinuated that votes do not count in BBNaija reality show.

In a video which she shared via snapchat, the reality star wondered why everyone was texting her to vote for a particular housemate, like their votes count.

According to her, votes do not count and Nigerians never learn from past occurrences.

“Wait a minute you guys. Why’s everybody texting me vote for this person, vote for that person like your votes count. Nigerians y’all never learn. Does your vote count? Does it? So please let me be”, she warned.