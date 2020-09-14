‘BBNaija Stars Are Labeled Idols For Fornicating On TV But Celebrities Are Called Prostitutes’ – Actress Onyi Alex Laments

Nigerian actress, Onyi Alex has taken to her Instagram page to address the double standards celebrities are subjected to.

The actress called out the hypocrisy as she complained about how people are swift to judge those in the spotlight.

Alex mentioned that reality TV stars especially Big Brother Naija contestants are often applauded after they “go naked” and “fornicate” on live TV, while random girls or celebrities are branded as “prostitutes” for doing similar things on Instagram.

The movie star clearly stated that from now on, she would do whatever she pleases without caring about people’s opinions.

See her post below: