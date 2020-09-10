BBNaija star, Mike Edwards and wife shows off his baby’s face in new family photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri, have shared first facially visible photos of their son Olaoluwa.

The new parent took to their Instagram page to share family photos revealing the face of their adorable baby.

They have also set up an official page “@MatthewOEdwards” for their newborn baby boy.

Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner up and his lovely wife recently shared first photos of their newborn son, Mathew Olaoluwa Edwards.

The couple welcomed the child few weeks ago, Wednesday, August 26, through water birth at a hospital after 12 hours of labor.

On Thursday morning August 28, they took to their respective Instagram accounts to share adorable photos with their son which was taken shortly after his birth.

Sharing a photo of Matthew, Mike wrote,

“First came love, then came marriage, then came @matthewoedwards ”

Matthew’s mum, Perri captioned her own photo thus,

“We are told to cherish these moments so that being said I just couldn’t resist….”

A quick visit to the little boy’s Instagram page showed he garnered over 3,500 followers in just 5 minutes of the page being setup.