BBNaija Star Cee-C Pens Sweet Message To Erica (Photo)

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora has reacted to Erica’s disqualification from the Lockdown House.

Information Nigeria recalls Erica was sent packing on Sunday after receiving a third and final strike.

The actress was asked to leave the house immediately just before the live eviction show on Sunday, for violating Biggie’s rules.

A web user, @thecarated shared a photo of Cee-C and asked a puzzling question.

@thecarated wrote;

The original indabosky. Liquid metal since 2018. We know CeeC has grown since she left the house. What do you think CeeC would say to Erica right now?

Reacting to the post, Cee-C penned a lovely message stemming from her experience which reads;

“Sometimes it’s not about winning a race but being part of a race.

it is enough that you were part of the race. You’d be fine maybe not now but eventually..”

