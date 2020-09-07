BBNaija: “Sometimes it’s not about winning a race” – Cee-C reacts to Erica’s disqualification

Former big brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known Cee-C, has reacted to Erica Nlewedim’s disqualification.

Recall that Erica was disqualified from the reality show last night after receiving three strikes for constantly breaking the house rules. Reacting, Cee-C said it’s not about winning a race but about being part of it. She also encouraged Erica saying she will eventually be fine.

Read as she wrote below;

“Sometimes it’s not about winning a race but being part of a race.

it is enough that you were part of the race. You’d be fine maybe not now but eventually..💞”