BBNaija: Some People Win In Real Life – Ozo Gets An All-Expense-Paid Trip To Cyprus From Noble Igwe

After being evicted from the BBNaija reality show, ex-housemate Ozo has got himself an all-expense-paid trip to Cyprus to relax and enjoy himself.

According to a post by Noble Igwe, everything is set for Ozo to leave as he has made reservations and paid for his trip to Cyprus to relax and enjoy himself.

He added that some people win in real life and there are still some good people among us therefore Ozo should relax and take the trip to enjoy himself.

Fans reacting to that were so happy for him but also asked to keep an eye on him so he doesn’t give the ticket to his girlfriend as he’s full of surprises.