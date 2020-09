Former Big brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Kate ‘Ka3na’ Jones took to her twitter account, moments ago, to shade freshly evicted housemate, Ozo.

Ozo had said he knows people would think he is a dumb person because of the way he was always around Nengi during his time in the house.

Reacting to this, Ka3na took to her social media page to seemingly affirm Ozo’s statement.

Her post on twitter reads;

Ozo Ozo!

I am shocked so this dude knew he has been a DUM DUM