BBNaija: “She needs 6 derica of sense” – Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian Singer, Zlatan Ibile has seemingly criticized disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim over her outburst last night.

Moments ago, Biggie gathered all of the housemates to the lounge and as the usual wont whenever one of them errs, a video of their misbehaviour is played for the rest of the housemate to watch.

She’s now out of the Big Brother game and has missed her chance of winning the grand prize of 85million Naira.

A Twitter user identified as Rexxie had tweeted; “At this point I don’t think Erica is Ok up there sha”.

Reacting to this, Zlatan quoted the tweet saying “She needs 6 derica of sense”.