BBNaija: Samklef shares screenshots of chat claiming an alleged in-house Multichoice worker said Erica ingested Kiddwaya’s sperm after two hours of $ex

Nigerian music producer turned twitter influencer, Samklef, recently caused a conversation after he shared screenshots of chat claiming an alleged in-house Multichoice worker said Erica ingested Kiddwaya’s sperm after two hours of s3xual intercourse.
Samklef shared the screenshot and wrote;
So this chat I posted and deleted was true. Erica just confirm about the blow job. Yimu. Thank God she use her mouth talk am today.
How can a grown man like you peddle this nonsense? That’s why you no blow.
— OLUCHI⚡️ (@call_me_metal) September 3, 2020