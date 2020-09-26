BBNaija: Rema, Fireboy DML to perform at Big Brother Naija 2020 finale

The largest and arguable most popular reality TV show in Africa, Big Brother Naija season 5 will on Sunday, September 27, see an end to what has been a phenomenal season of the reality TV show.

The finale has an amazing lineup of performances and a few surprises put in place by the organizers, it will be wrap up with some of the hottest names in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Organizers of the show, MultiChoice Nigeria, have announced that fast-rising young acts, Rema and Fireboy DML will be performing at the finale of BBNaija.

The two musicians will be joined by Nigerian illusionist, Babs Cadini who will be performing some of his famous magic tricks on the stage, as well as dance group, Imagneto Dance Company.