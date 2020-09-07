BBNaija: Prince, Kiddwaya, Ozo and Dorathy nominated for eviction

Prince, Kiddwaya, Ozo and Dorathy have been nominated for possible eviction this week from the Big Brother Naija house.

The organizers of the show had announced last week that they have decided to go back to the previous way of nominating housemates who would be up for eviction.

Following the development, after the Arena games on Monday, the housemates were called individually into the diary room to nominate the housemate they want up for possible eviction.

However, after the nominations, Prince, Kiddwaya, Ozo and Dorathy got the highest nominations.

This is how the housemates voted: