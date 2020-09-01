BBNaija: Prince has been coming so close to winning that was why I chose him” – Erica reveals why she chose Prince not Trickytee as Deputy HoH

BBNaija 2020 housemate, Erica has revealed why she chose Prince as deputy head of house, not Trickytee.

Erica emerged Head of house on Monday night and picked Prince as her deputy, which gives him immunity from eviction.

Giving reason for picking Prince, Erica told Ozo that she chose him because he has been close to winning head of house at different times and has been sad about it.

However, she feels bad for not choosing Trikytee who is her close friend in the house, adding that he also deserved it since he has been up for eviction for three weeks consecutively and would hate her for the decision.

Erica said: “In my mind, I felt Trikytee deserves deputy head of house and I feel bad because he is my friend.

“But Prince has been coming so close to winning that was why I chose him.”

Ozo in response advised Erica not to have any regrets about her decision even though it hurt Trikytee.

According to him, though Trikytee might hate her for the decision, she did the right thing choosing Prince because he deserves immunity.

“Console yourself that you helped someone avoid eviction for a week, Trikytee will come around, he can’t hate you forever,” Ozo added.