BBNaija: Prince chose the game over me – Nengi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has revealed the reason behind the strained relationship between herself and fellow housemate, Prince.

Last night, Ozo and his love interest, Nengi had a brief discussion, and Ozo asked Nengi what happened between her and Prince, and why they stopped talking all of a sudden.

In her response, Nengi said;

“I made the decision of leaving Prince because he is too involved in the game. He chose the game over my friendship and I don’t like it. He is too competitive and he made it seem like the game matters more than me”.