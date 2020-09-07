BBNaija: “Pray for Ozo” – OAP N6 predicts Kiddwaya & Nengi might start dating following Erica’s disqualification

Cool FM OAP, N6, has taken to his Instagram account to urge Nigerians to “Pray for Ozo” as he predicts that Nengi and Kiddwaya might soon start dating in the BBNaija house following Erica’s disqualification.

Kiddwaya was with Erica in the house while Ozo has over time shown he is interested in dating Nengi but she has not accepted his proposal.

The OAP believes that following Erica’s disqualification on Sunday September 6, Kiddwaya and Nengi might start a relationship.

However, relentless Ozo has shown that he’s not backing down anytime soon from trying to win the heart of his love interest, Nengi.