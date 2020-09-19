BBNaija: Praise Shows Off His Son On Twitter

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Praise, has taken to Twitter to show off his beautiful son by sharing some photos. In the photos, the reality TV star can be seen carrying his baby boy.

The reality TV star captions the photos:

“Allow me to grace your timeline with my little cutie @jamie_knuckles Daddy loves you 3000 #BBNaija #CARARMIES #TeamPraise #BBNaijalockdown2020 #xplicitbrand”

Praise recently met with his fellow ‘Lockdown’ ex-housemates. He has also been captured with TolaniBaj, Lilo, and Wathoni for a Ciroc virtual campaign.

Praise reacted to Prince’s eviction by tweeting about it. He wrote that Prince is his brother for life, adding that both of them would make magic together.

See Praise’s Twitter post below:

See the photos below: