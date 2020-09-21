BBNaija: “Please don’t forget your car key” – Cubana Chief Priest to freshly evicted housemate, Ozo

Big Brother Naija housemates, Ozo and Trikytee, are the 14th and 15th housemates to be evicted from the Lockdown house. They were both evicted on Sunday night.

The two housemates alongside Laycon and Dorathy were put up for eviction last Monday after the “Head of House” games.

The housemates, apart from Nengi, the “head of house”, were divided into two groups – the black group, and the white group – and were made to cross nominate four housemates to be put up for possible eviction.

The eviction leaves five housemates, Nengi, Laycon, Vee and Neo to compete for the N85 million grand prize.

This makes them the top five housemates with automatic places at the grand finale next weekend, where one finalist will be crowned the winner of the fifth edition of the reality show.

Popular Nigerian Entertainer and business mam Chibuike Paschal Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest reacting to the news wrote captioning:

Why Ozo, Don’t forget your car keys o

After the post was shared by Cubana Chief Priest, there was a mixed reaction in the comment. Most individuals who reacted mocked ‘Cubana Chief Priest’ concerning what he bragged about Ozo earlier.

See Reactions Below: