BBNaija: “Part of Laycon’s fame came from Erica but they go still deny am” – Nigerian lady says

A Nigerian lady on social media, with the username, @Dlaureate on Twitter has taken to the microblogging platform to give her stance that BBNaija housemate, Erica is part of the reason why Laycon is famous.

According to @Dlaureate, Laycon who has been trending on social media since the beginning of the reality show, got part of his fame through actress and his crush, Erica.

The Twitter user further expressed that Laycon’s fans will still deny that Erica has anything to do with Laycon’s fame, even though they know it’s the truth.

“Part of Laycon’s fame came from Erica but them go still deny am”, she said.

Her statement has since caused a stir on social media among netizens who are viewers of the popular reality TV show.