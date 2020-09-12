BBNaija: Ozo’s Fans Defend Him After He Gets Second Strike

Nigerian fans of the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ reality TV show have taken to Twitter to support current housemate, Ozo. This is being done with the hashtag #OzoWillDoBetter.

Recently, some of Ozo’s fans have not been pleased with him. This is owing to the number of strikes he has fetched himself as a result of his infringement of Big Brother’s rules.

He got the first strike for whispering. He has received the second strike for writing love letters to fellow housemate, Nengi.

A third strike, should it occur, will have him disqualified from the show. A web user with the handle @Maris34371711 tweeted:

“He without a sin should cast the first Stone, I strongly believe you will learn from this. There is a reason why it happened, will I Judge u NO! Will I unstan You NEVER! You are a great Man. And I still Pledge My Loyalty. #OZOwillDoBetter. #BBNaija”

See tweets below: