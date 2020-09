Evicted BBNaija season 5 housemate, Ozo has opened up in a recent interview the only thing capabale of making him dump his love interest, Nengi.

When asked which he would choose if he was asked to choose between Nengi and the N85 million, the 27 year-old stated clearly that he would choose the money over Nengi.

According to Ozo, as much as he loves Nengi, he would choose the money over her.

He added that Nengi herself will advice him to choose the money.