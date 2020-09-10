BBNaija: Ozo, Nengi and Kiddwaya are the most careless in the house – Vee (video)

2020 Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee, has listed Kiddwaya, Ozo and Nengi as the housemates who are careless in the house enough to let them lose their wager for the week.

Vee made this known to Big Brother in the diary room on Thursday, September 10, after the latter asked who among the housemates is the most careless and could risk them losing their week’s wager.

According to her, Ozo is the most careless of them all because he has been breaking microphone rules persistently.

Ozo is the most careless of them all, Nengi already has a strike and Kiddwaya too. Yeah those three are likely to makes us lose this week’s wager”, she said.