BBNaija: “Ozo is too weak, he cannot handle a money-driven girl like Nengi financially and emotionally” – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed Big Brother Naija, BBNaiaja, Lockdown housemate, Ozo, over his ‘Situation-ship’ with Nengi.

Recall that Ozo had always made it clear that he loved Nengi and would love to spend the rest of his life with her, even though she had stated countless times that she would not want to have a relationship in the house.

The duo have also been seen as a couple by other housemates and practically did everything together in the house.

But Maduagwu believes Ozo is ‘too weak’ to handle Nengi financially and emotionally.

According to him, Ozo is not a real man because he behaves like a houseboy and follows Nengi around in the house like a mosquito, adding that the 23-year-old Bayelsa lady would do anything for strong guys like Kiddwaya.

“Ozo is too weak, he cannot handle a money-driven girl like Nengi financially and emotionally,” Maduagwu wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“Look at how he follows her about like a mosquito in bbnaija5 is that how real men behave?

“No wonder Nengi treats him like her houseboy in bbnaija2020, he is so weak.

“Nengi would do anything for strong guys like Kiddwaya in #bbnaijalockdown2020 she would even sacrifice her favourite red pant for bbnaija OBO, why do you think she was happy Erica got disqualified from bbnaijashow?

“Why do you think she stopped being so close to Mr. ozone ice water?”