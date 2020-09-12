BBNaija: ‘Ozo Is Choking Nengi’, Actress Jemima Osunde Says

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
BBNaija Nengi and Ozo
Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, has stated that the pressure BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ozo, is applying on Nengi is too much.

Taking to Twitter, the movie star further said that the pressure Ozo is applying is not the type of pressure BrightO advised. She has termed Ozo’s pressure as ‘choke’.

Her tweet reads:

“This isn’t the pressure Bright was asking you to apply o. This one you’re doing is choking her and she will soon change it for you dear.”

Another tweet from her reads:

“Just randomly remembered how obsesseddddddd Ghost is with Fire. He loves her!! Like Ozo loves Nengi. @wendylawalS @wanrisimpson”

See her Twitter thread below:

Jemima Osunde’s tweet

 

