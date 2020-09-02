BBNaija: ‘Ozo Is A Rare Specie’, Nigerian Mother Says (Video)

A new video that captures a Nigerian mother as she highlights the positive traits of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ozo, has been made available online.

In the video, the person behind the camera says:

“Mummy, why do you think Ozo should win?”

The middle-aged mother replies:

“In this era of rudeness and mannerlessness and where these things are the order of the day, it is rare to see a young man who has grown up to exhibit – in fact Ozo is a rare specie. He is an intelligent specie. He’s a gentleman, treats people with consideration. He is intelligent. He is exposed. He is knowledgeable about many things. He is not boastful. He has self-control and patience.”

See the full video below: