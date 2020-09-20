BBNaija: Ozo has been evicted

Ozo emerges as the latest evicted housemate after Trikytee’s eviction. This effectively means Laycon, Nengi, Neo, Vee are through to the final.

The grand finale is taking place next week and the 5 housemates are expected to slug it out for the grand prize of N85m.

This week, Neo, Vee, Nengi (Ultimate HoH) were safe from eviction after the housemates voted for Laycon, Ozo, Trikytee and Dorathy as the housemates up for eviction.

