BBNaija: Ozo Hangs Out With Diane, Mai Atafo (Photos)

Recently evicted BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ozo, has been seen with former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Diane, and celebrity fashion designer, Mai Atafo.

Popular media personality, Noble Igwe, took to Twitter to share the picture of both reality TV stars. Ozo also shared his picture with Mai Atafo on his Twitter page.

A video that captures Ozo as he makes his way into Mai Atafo’s premises was also posted on Twitter.

Some fans reacted to the video. A few think that the policeman who opened the car door for Ozo should not have done that.

Some wondered why Ozo has a police escort. Others called it a case of misplaced priority.

