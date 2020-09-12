BBNaija: Ozo Gets Another Strike For Writing Love Notes To Nengi

Amaka Odozi
Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ozo has been issued a second strike over infringement of house rules.

The BBNaija housemate had penned love notes to his love interest, Nnegi and this is against the rules.

After the arena games on Friday, Biggie addressed the housemates over this week’s wager and their behavior.

A video clip was played and it captures the moment Ozo was seen writing the love notes before he handed it over to Nengi.

Biggie warned other housemates against writing secret messages before awarding Ozo another strike.

This means one more strike and he will be sent packing from the House.

