BBNaija: Outside the house, Nengi better avoid Ozo like a plague, He has heavy stalker tendencies – Twitter user says

A twitter user has advised BBNaija housemate Nengi to avoid Ozo outside the house as he has a high tendency of stalking which can be dangerous.

According to the twitter user, Ozo’s attitude is very dangerous and Nengi needs to avoid him when they come out especially if he’s not able to control his obsession.

The relationship between Ozo and Nengi is quite difficult to classify as lovers but Ozo’s attitude and obsession with Nengi are beginning to become unbearable by Nengi and some other netizens.

Based on that, a twitter user has concluded that he’s a stalker and that could be very dangerous for Nengi when they come out of the house therefore she should avoid him as soon as possible.

His tweet reads:

Outside the house, Nengi better avoid Ozo like a plague..

He has heavy stalker tendencies and it can be very dangerous especially if he cant get hold of his obsession..