BBNaija: “Only Jesus can help you, I’m sure you need companionship” – Trikytee to Erica

BBNaija housemate, Trikytee on Sunday told Erica that only Jesus can save her at this point in her life.

Erica speaking with Trikytee in the salon told him she feels disappointed about her behavior and has let down everyone.

Making reference to her outburst last night, Erica explained that she likes to seek companionship from people because of her upbringing and feels let down when it does not happen.

She asked Trikytee how she can stop letting alcohol get the worse out of her and get disappointed by human beings.

Trikytee, responding, told her no one can help her with her problems except Jesus.

He also advised her to stop seeking companionship with housemates but rather depend on Jesus Christ for the love she seeks.

Trikytee said: “Only Jesus can help you. I’m sure you need companionship but aside from God you can’t get that completely.

“Human beings will always disappoint you so it’s only God you have to rely on. People would let you down so that’s the only way you’ll go through life with ease.”