BBNaija: “One Pant Is Missing”- Vee Tells Neo While He Washes Her Underwear

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Neo was caught on camera washing his love interest, Vee’s underwear on Wednesday.

The couple, who have been able to maintain a stable relationship in the big brother house, were having a discussion along with fellow housemate, Nengi.

Surprisingly, Vee reminded Neo that one of her panties was missing from the remaining pile while he was helping her to do her laundry.

Nengi reacted as she looked at Neo and said;

“ah ah, I reserve my comments, Neo, you even wash pants.”

In response to her, Vee said Neo does everything for her because he knows she is a clean woman.

Read Also: Ozo is mumu for choosing Nengi over N85million – Zlatan Ibile blasts Ozo in new song (Video)

Watch the video below: