#BBNaija: One pant is missing – Vee tells her love interest Neo as he washes her panties, Nengi left in shock

By
Information Nigeria
-

BBNaija housemate, Nengi was left in shock last night when she walked in on lover boy, Neo, washing his love interest, Vee’s panties in the Big Brother Naija lockdown house.

Neo and Vee had issues yesterday September 23, and to pacify her, he joined her while she washed her undies. To make her happy, he took over the washing while she spread them after he had rinsed them.

While they were discussing, Vee called Neo’s attention to the fact that one of her panties was missing.

A surprised Nengi said ”Ahh ahh, Neo, you even wash pant join”. She then turned to Vee, telling her she is a lucky girl.

Responding, Vee said ”My dear, he knows I am a clean b*tch”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here