BBNaija: “On a normal day, me & Prince get along but sleeping in same bed is awkward” – Erica reveals

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Erica, has revealed what happens between her and Prince when they sleep in same bed as Head of House and Deputy Head of House.

Due to Kiddwaya’s suspension from participating in the Head of House challenge, Erica was forced to pick Prince as her Deputy after she emerged HoH for this week.

She said it’s awkward sleeping with Prince on the same bed because there is no conversation whatsoever going on between them.

She said it’s been a struggle not having Kiddwaya around her.

Speaking during her diary session on Friday, Erica told Biggie, “Another struggle for me as Head of House is for me to sleep in the same bed with Prince instead of Kidd.

“On a normal day, me and Prince, we get along but sleeping in same bed is awkward. Like when we get into the HoH room and when he lies next to me, we won’t have anything to talk about.

“Before, I and Prince used to have conversations but just because we sleep on same bed, it’s now awkward.”