BBNaija: Noble Igwe Defends Ozo and Nengi’s Relationship

Popular media personality, Noble Igwe, has taken to Twitter to describe the relationship between Ozo and Nengi as the strongest relationship in the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house.

In his tweet, he states that he was sure that they would become one of the strongest couples in the house.

His tweet reads:

“Few months ago, I told people that my ship was going to sail deep in the show, they fought me because they wanted ‘vibes’ but look at my ship now. I still have all your tweets saved and I know how sad it makes you to see these two on your screen.”

Reacting to a video of Nengi and Ozo talking to each other from their beds as Nengi tells Ozo to look into her eyes and say what he sees, Noble Igwe retweeted and wrote:

“We have a date already, we are only now waiting for them to come home.”

See his tweets below: