BBNaija: Niniola shows support for housemate Laycon, votes aggressively (video)

Niniola Apata (born 15 December 1986), known professionally as Niniola is obviously a die-hard fan of Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Laycon as she has been using her social media platform to show support for the housemate lately.

Taking to her Twitter account, she posted a video of her spraying money on the rapper on TV and calling out for someone to use the money to buy airtime for votes.

In another video, she was seen voting aggressively for the housemate.

However, this move by Niniola might be a strategy to promote her newly released video for “Addicted”.

Laycon ama Vote fun e . pic.twitter.com/lZHgooqbIk — Niniola #ADDICTED (@OfficialNiniola) September 1, 2020