BBNaija: Nigerians On Twitter React To Lucy’s Clash With Prince, Erica, Neo

Nigerian fans of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ show have taken to Twitter to react to the altercation among Lucy, Erica, Neo and Prince.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Lucy refused to be in the same team with Erica. This led to an outburst from Prince, who is the current Deputy Head of House, and Neo who is in the same team with Erica.

Twitter user with the handle @Khacha_advocate tweeted:

“Kidd: I don’t want to work with Lucy. Tolani: I don’t want to work with Lucy. Erica: I don’t want to work with Lucy. Immediately Lucy says her own, Viewers: Lucy is the problem of the whole world. If they don’t want to work with her, why should she want to work with them? Hypocrites #BBNaija2020”

Don Jazzy tweeted:

“Them don shout finish and Lucy is like. Let me fix my hair #bbnaija”

See tweets below: